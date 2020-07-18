PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.00. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded PPG Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $111.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

