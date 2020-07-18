Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek Buys 3,195 Shares of Stock

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.40 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

