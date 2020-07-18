Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Buys $160,000.00 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Sean Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSTX stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.