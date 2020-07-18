Plug Power’s (PLUG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,571,367 shares of company stock valued at $33,900,173. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

