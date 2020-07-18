PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0004

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $57.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

