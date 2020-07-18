Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

WFC stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.