Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s FY2020 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $208.50 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,907,000 after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after acquiring an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

