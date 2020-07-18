Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $980.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $141.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,217.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.