Piper Sandler Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $350.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 30.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

