Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MHI opened at $11.64 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

In related news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $67,105.80.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

