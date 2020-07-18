Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

MAV opened at $10.84 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.