Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Pioneer High Income Trust stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

