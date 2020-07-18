Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $9.49 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,802.36. Insiders bought a total of 2,475,302 shares of company stock worth $23,077,030 in the last 90 days.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.