Pi Financial Comments on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.20 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.06.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.