Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) a C$2.45 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$2.45 price target on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

TSE EDR opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of $542.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0489329 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

