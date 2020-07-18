Phillip L. Cohen Sells 1,209 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UniFirst by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

