Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 199.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 56,835 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

