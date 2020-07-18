Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

