Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $90.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE PM opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

