Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 57.22, a quick ratio of 57.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,707,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,667,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after buying an additional 200,115 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $24,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 62,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

