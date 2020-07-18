PGGM Investments Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 147,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.