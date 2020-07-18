PGGM Investments Takes $29.01 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.18% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

