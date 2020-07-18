PGGM Investments Takes $15.67 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,668,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $140.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.28.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

