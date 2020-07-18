PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,599 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $27,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,763,000 after buying an additional 231,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after acquiring an additional 944,792 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,551,000 after acquiring an additional 559,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,572,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

