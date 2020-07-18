PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 259,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 107,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

