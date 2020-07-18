PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after buying an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 419,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,732.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,667.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,658.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

