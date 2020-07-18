PGGM Investments Purchases 708,570 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $31,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 170.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 880.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

