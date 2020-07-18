PGGM Investments Purchases 2,785 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $25,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

