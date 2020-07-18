PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 203,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.37.

In related news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.