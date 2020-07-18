PGGM Investments Makes New $36.73 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 327,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after acquiring an additional 597,605 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,092,000 after acquiring an additional 121,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,964,000 after acquiring an additional 185,429 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,449,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,758,000 after acquiring an additional 256,871 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

