PGGM Investments Makes New $26.40 Million Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.75.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $564.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.83. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $569.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

