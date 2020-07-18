PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,152 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Ameren worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 311.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,838 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameren by 1,484.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 726,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 680,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,426,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

