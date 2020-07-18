PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

