PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 1,137.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in State Street by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.38. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.