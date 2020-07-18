PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Intel worth $149,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

