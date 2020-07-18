PGGM Investments Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $151,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.