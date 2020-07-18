PGGM Investments Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,576 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.26% of Juniper Networks worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

