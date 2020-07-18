PGGM Investments Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211,192 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.15% of HP worth $38,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in HP by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.56 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

