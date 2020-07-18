PGGM Investments Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $35,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.68.

CHKP stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

