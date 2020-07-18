PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.33% of CDK Global worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 861.57 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

