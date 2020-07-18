PGGM Investments Has $46.18 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161,194 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.