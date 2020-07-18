PGGM Investments Has $38.14 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $126.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

