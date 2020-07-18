PGGM Investments Has $36.50 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $36,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

