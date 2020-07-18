PGGM Investments Has $34.47 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 83.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in KLA were worth $34,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 74.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in KLA by 88.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $197.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $207.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.22.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

