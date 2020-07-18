PGGM Investments Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $32,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 982.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $645,075. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

RSG opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

