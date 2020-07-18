PGGM Investments Has $29.49 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,955 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,995 shares of company stock worth $5,284,594. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

