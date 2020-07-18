PGGM Investments Has $26.70 Million Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steris were worth $26,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Steris by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.