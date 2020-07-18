PGGM Investments Has $26.50 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,929,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,904.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 839,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 685,656 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,120,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after buying an additional 434,683 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

