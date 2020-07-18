PGGM Investments Has $25.29 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $25,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.