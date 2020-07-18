PGGM Investments Has $24.40 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.32% of Snap-on worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Snap-on by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of SNA opened at $139.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

